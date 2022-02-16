Whitebox Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB)

Whitebox Advisors LLC reduced its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter worth $730,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPCB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 183,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,899. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

