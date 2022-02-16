Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases 110,000 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,906,000 after buying an additional 627,927 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,064,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.9% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,947,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,601 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Shares of CCO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 95,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,702. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.