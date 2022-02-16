Whitebox Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

HERA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 600,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,392. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.