Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 116,355 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tenneco by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:TEN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. 18,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,739. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

