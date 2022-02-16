Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,411,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 15.37% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $131,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 26,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 51,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.93%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.