Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years.
Shares of MHF opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $8.91.
About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (MHF)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.