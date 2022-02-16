Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years.

Shares of MHF opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

