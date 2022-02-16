West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the January 15th total of 723,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,057,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

NYSE WST traded down $6.64 on Wednesday, reaching $378.73. The stock had a trading volume of 32,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,726. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $413.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

