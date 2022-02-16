WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.000-$12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.13 billion-$19.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.90 billion.WESCO International also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.00-12.00 EPS.
WCC stock traded up $7.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.90. The company had a trading volume of 943,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.46. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
