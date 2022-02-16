WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.000-$12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.13 billion-$19.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.90 billion.WESCO International also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.00-12.00 EPS.

WCC stock traded up $7.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.90. The company had a trading volume of 943,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.46. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WCC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.88.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.