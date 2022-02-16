Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Welltower also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.79 to $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.50.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.24. The stock had a trading volume of 35,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,547. Welltower has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Welltower by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in Welltower by 406.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Welltower by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,530,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,284,000 after purchasing an additional 113,183 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.