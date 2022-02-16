Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Short Interest Down 23.6% in January

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,330,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 47,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,220,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.