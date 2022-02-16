Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,471,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,458 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,861,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.97. 134,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,297,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $4,021,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 636,921 shares of company stock worth $56,552,631. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

