Wellington Management Group LLP Has $9.50 Billion Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,948,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,772,466 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.94% of Pfizer worth $9,503,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. 793,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,610,000. The stock has a market cap of $284.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

