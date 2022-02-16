Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.49 Billion Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,511,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,486,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Progressive by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,410,000 after acquiring an additional 285,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,850. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,844 shares of company stock worth $7,293,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

