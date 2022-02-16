Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Short Interest Update

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,720,000 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the January 15th total of 6,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.58.

Shares of WB opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Weibo has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

