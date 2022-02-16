Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) in the last few weeks:
- 2/11/2022 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “
- 2/9/2022 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $124.00.
- 2/9/2022 – Thomson Reuters had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2022 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 1/8/2022 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “
NYSE:TRI traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,908. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $80.16 and a 12 month high of $123.60.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 39.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 30,797 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 56.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
