Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Thomson Reuters (TRI)

2/11/2022 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

2/9/2022 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $124.00.

2/9/2022 – Thomson Reuters had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/8/2022 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

NYSE:TRI traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,908. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $80.16 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 39.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 30,797 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 56.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

