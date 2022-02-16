Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM):

2/11/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $64.00.

2/11/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $65.50.

2/7/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.50.

1/13/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $59.00.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $6,974,274,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856,497 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,508,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

