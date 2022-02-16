Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $12.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.61. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Shares of MU stock opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after buying an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 110.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 26.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 53,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

