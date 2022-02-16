Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WEBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

WEBR opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.21. Weber has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weber will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

