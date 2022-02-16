Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.31

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.31 and last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 1408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFRD shares. Benchmark started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

