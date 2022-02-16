Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 561 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $6.24 on Wednesday, reaching $347.02. The company had a trading volume of 77,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,665. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

