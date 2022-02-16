Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXUS. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,026,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,628,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,998,000 after purchasing an additional 180,196 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 272,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 86,166 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,670,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 928,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,943,000 after purchasing an additional 49,617 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IXUS remained flat at $$69.71 on Wednesday. 109,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,639. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

