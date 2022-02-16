Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Buys 773 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. 2,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,583. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86.

