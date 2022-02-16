Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,834 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 1.7% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. 181,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,970,009. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.