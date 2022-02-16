Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $150.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as low as $139.07 and last traded at $140.01. 15,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,929,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.39.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on W. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Wayfair from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.39.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 178.66 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

