Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,193,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,258 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Wave Life Sciences worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 12.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 562,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 62,970 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 292.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $11.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $147.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Wave Life Sciences Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

