Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,830,000. Vail Resorts accounts for approximately 1.0% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,569. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.23 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.63 and a 200 day moving average of $317.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

