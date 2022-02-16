Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Purchases 659,005 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 659,005 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises approximately 4.6% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $65,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 24,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,919. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

