Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Acquires 389,871 Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,871 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.58% of Latch worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTCH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $44,244,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $57,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $26,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTCH. Imperial Capital began coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Latch in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of LTCH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,339. Latch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

