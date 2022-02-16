Washington Harbour Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 63.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,897 shares during the quarter. Tenable comprises approximately 9.2% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $77,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 57.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the third quarter worth about $210,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 37.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,658. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.95. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -144.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $383,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,028 shares of company stock worth $6,894,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.45.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

