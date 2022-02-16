Washington Harbour Partners LP Buys New Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 154,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,754,000. Bally’s accounts for 0.9% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bally’s by 42.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Bally’s by 4.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bally’s during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BALY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of BALY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,393. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 2.25.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

