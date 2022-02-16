Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 308.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVOO traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $181.53. The stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,300. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $197.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.27.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.