Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 62.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,258,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.85. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

