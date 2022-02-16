Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 129.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.52. The company had a trading volume of 73,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

