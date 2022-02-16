Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,201,000 after buying an additional 86,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,223,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAA. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.45.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.16. 1,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.45 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $326,738.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

