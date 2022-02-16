Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires 256 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,046 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $155,517,532,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 523,057 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after purchasing an additional 357,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 710.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 315,736 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $235.61. 11,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,152. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $206.71 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

