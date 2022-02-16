Warberg Asset Management LLC Takes Position in EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of EzFill at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EzFill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EzFill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EzFill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZFL remained flat at $$1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,736. EzFill Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46.

In other EzFill news, Director Jack Levine acquired 22,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $49,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

