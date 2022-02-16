Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 737153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$253.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.