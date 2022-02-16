Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases 810 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.7% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after buying an additional 392,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after buying an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,541,000 after buying an additional 114,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $128.84. 87,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,526,182. The stock has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.07 and its 200 day moving average is $132.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

