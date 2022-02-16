Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

NYSEARCA:RYH traded up $4.00 on Wednesday, reaching $297.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $251.96 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.53.

