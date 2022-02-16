Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,162,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $458.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

