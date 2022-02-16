VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

VYNE Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. 484,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,642. The company has a market cap of $29.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.75. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31,033 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

