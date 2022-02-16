Vulcan Value Partners LLC Raises Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,953,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 8.33% of Ituran Location and Control worth $49,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

ITRN traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,575. The firm has a market cap of $525.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.31. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.03.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

