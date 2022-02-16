Vulcan Value Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,196 shares during the period. Qorvo accounts for 3.9% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 3.93% of Qorvo worth $724,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Qorvo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,203,000 after acquiring an additional 77,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,922 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Qorvo by 24.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,991,000 after acquiring an additional 233,289 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.48.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $134.22. 12,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,833. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.68 and a 200 day moving average of $162.31. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.