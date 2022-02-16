Vulcan Value Partners LLC Has $231.02 Million Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,413,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,303 shares during the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield comprises about 1.2% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $231,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,908,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 588,132 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,740,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,607,000 after buying an additional 487,887 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at about $68,421,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after buying an additional 2,145,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of CWK traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. 32,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

