Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Up 9.1%

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) shares shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.27. 6,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 958,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.
Several brokerages have issued reports on VTEX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Saturday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $85,647,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Vtex in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,110,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $62,551,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $43,799,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)
VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
