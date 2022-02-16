VP (LON:VP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $976.29

Vp plc (LON:VP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 976.29 ($13.21) and traded as low as GBX 912 ($12.34). VP shares last traded at GBX 930 ($12.58), with a volume of 588 shares traded.

VP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of VP from GBX 950 ($12.86) to GBX 1,050 ($14.21) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.73) price objective on shares of VP in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £373.43 million and a PE ratio of 22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 949.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 976.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. VP’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

VP Company Profile (LON:VP)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

