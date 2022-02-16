Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,739 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,203 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

