Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,995 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MDU Resources Group worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $35.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

