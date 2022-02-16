Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after acquiring an additional 80,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,794,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,544,000 after acquiring an additional 66,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $362.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.89.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $285.82 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total transaction of $692,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $18,518,862 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

