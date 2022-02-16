Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 549 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 96.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 209,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 30,984 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $3,253,000.
Shares of TSM traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.05. The stock had a trading volume of 152,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,575,637. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $632.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day moving average is $119.30.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.
