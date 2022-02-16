Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 549 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 96.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 209,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 30,984 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $3,253,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.05. The stock had a trading volume of 152,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,575,637. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $632.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day moving average is $119.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.